Winston-Salem - Steve Allen McCree, 53, born Sept. 5, 1966 in Cabarrus Co., passed away February 4, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 11am, Sat., Feb. 15, 2020 at the Lutheran Church of the Epiphany, 5220 Silas Creek Pkwy.

