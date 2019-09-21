November 2, 1937 - September 18, 2019 Kernersville Mrs. Gayle Loftis McCraw, 81, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2019 at her residence. Gayle was born on November 2, 1937 in Cherokee County, South Carolina to Lewis and Mary Loftis. She always cared for others as the Great Commandant told us in Matthew 22:39 to "love your neighbor as yourself." Gayle was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents, Gayle was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bonner Ray McCraw, Sr.; one son, Phillip McCraw; one grandson, Jordan McCraw; and one sister, Joyce Gardner. Left to cherish her memory are three sons, Lewis McCraw (wife, Vickie), Bonner McCraw, Jr. (wife, Robin), and Barry McCraw (wife, Rita); thirteen grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; a special niece, Stacy Stafford (husband, Dwayne); two sisters, June Hendrix (husband, James) and Linda Hoppes; and one brother, Donald Loftis (wife, Glenda). A graveside service for Gayle will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory with Rev. Dennis Collins officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Gayle's name to Trellis Supportive Care at 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
