January 14, 1954 - January 7, 2020 Ms. Shirley Witherspoon McCoy was born on January 14, 1954 to the late Lester Wade and Willie Mae Jones Witherspoon. She departed from this life on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Shirley loved growing flowers and vegetables. She attended the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools. She was a former employee of Whole Foods Market.Shirley leaves to cherish her memories, a devoted daughter, Donna (Corey) Ingram; two grandsons, Donald Witherspoon of Raleigh, NC and Jamal Witherspoon of Winston-Salem, NC; one great-granddaughter, Ma'Kayla Phillips and one great-grandson, Oaklen Witherspoon; two brothers, Marion (Mary) Jones and Larry Jones; four sisters, Linda Bowman, JoAnne Patrick of Charlotte, NC, Patricia Witherspoon and Tilda Shannon; four aunts, Vera Phillips of Kennesaw, GA, Ernestine 1. Simington, Mildred J. Price and Gwen J. Brown (Reginald) of Winston-Salem, NC; four uncles, Sampson Jones of Washington, DC, Charlie (Gladys) Jones, James (Ramona) Jones, and Melvin (Sharon) Jones of Winston-Salem; a godson, Rahim Muhammad; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services will be held on Tuesday, January 14th, at Hooper Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Angela Elder-Stimpson officiating. Visitation will be from12:30 pm until 1:00 pm and service will begin at 1:00 pm. Online expressions may be received at hooperfuneralhome.net.
