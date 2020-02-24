McCoy, Mary Jean Shaffer February 19, 1941 - February 23, 2020 Mary Jean Shaffer McCoy went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Mary Jean, the daughter of John and Mary Preston Shaffer, was born in Max Meadows, Virginia on February 19, 1941. After graduating from George Wythe High School, Mary Jean earned her degree in nursing, and later when on to become a Nurse Practitioner. She worked in occupational health for most of her nursing career. Mary Jean and her husband, Gordon McCoy, lived and raised their family in Winston-Salem, NC for over 50 years, where they were active members of Calvary Baptist Church. Mary Jean loved her family, Jesus, traveling, gardening, reading and life in general. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon. Surviving family includes her two daughters, Christy McCoy of Winston-Salem, NC and Mary Whitley McCoy Austin and her husband Joe Austin of Cary, NC; grandchildren, Gordon Austin of Winston-Salem, NC and Mary Preston Austin of Cary, NC; sister, Dorothy Ann Burton of Pulaski, VA; and sisters-in-law, Betty McCoy Canada of Lewisville, NC and Billie McCoy Carter of North Richland Hills, TX. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel, 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103, with Rev. Gary Byrum officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Service information
2:00PM-3:00PM
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
3:00PM
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
