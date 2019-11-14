WINSTON-SALEM - Sam F. McCollum, 99, passed away at NC State Veterans Home. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Salisbury National Cemetery. Make condolences at www.hooperfuneralhome.net.
