May 25, 1953 - June 8, 2020 Janice Yvonne Mickens McClurkin (67) passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Monday, June 8, 2020. She was born May 25, 1953 in Charlotte, NC to the late Mr. Iree and Mrs. Frances Mickens. Janice married John McClurkin on May 10, 1970 and to their union, she was the mother of three children: John Jr., Shenell Thompson (Michael) and Kimberly Powell (Evan). She had eight grandchildren, and the joy of her life was being called "Grammie." Janice served alongside her husband, Bishop John McClurkin, Sr. as the First Lady of Greater Faith Deliverance Center, COGIC in Winston-Salem, NC. A celebration of life will be Friday, June 12th at noon at Greater Faith Deliverance Center. Mrs. McClurkin remains may be viewed today from 2pm until 5pm at Douthit's. Arrangements are in the care of Douthit Funeral Services. Douthit Funeral Home 515 Specialty Park Drive

