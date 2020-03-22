McClure, Lowell Wilson November 20, 1945 - March 19, 2020 Lowell Wilson McClure, 74, of Pfafftown, NC, passed away in his home on Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was born to Russell and Catherine McClure in Philadelphia, PA and raised in Southern New Jersey. Lowell graduated from nearby Rutgers University and began working for General Electric. He retired from a fulfilling career in Information Systems at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC. Lowell was a devoted member of Reynolda Church for 37 years where he served as an Elder and a Deacon. Lowell is survived by his wife of 49 years, Eileen McClure; sons Paul (Heather), Greg (Tonia), and Tom (Lyndsay); and four grandchildren, Tyler, Luke, Casen, and Henley. Lowell was preceded in death by his son Joseph. A private graveside service will be held at Forsyth Memorial Park on Sunday. The family would like to express special thanks to Lowell's compassionate caregivers- Joe, Robert, Larry, Hollee, Kim, and Kay Ann. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Reynolda Church, 2200 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27106, or to the Memory Counseling Program at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Medical Center Boulevard Winston-Salem, NC 27157. Online condolences may be made through www.salmefh.com Salem Funeral & Cremation Services 2951 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106

