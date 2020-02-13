December 7, 1941 - February 3, 2020 Funeral services will be Friday, February 14, 2020 at 12 pm, with visitation from 11 am-12 pm at Eastway Drive Church of God, 1131 Eastway Dr., Charlotte, NC, 28205. Interment will be at Oaklawn Park Cemetery. Alexander Funeral Home 1424 Statesville Ave.

To plant a tree in memory of Etta McClelland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries