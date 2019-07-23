August 10, 1922 - July 18, 2019 On July 18, 2019 Ed went to be with his beloved Lucy Mae. He was born at home in Ansonville on August 10, 1922 to James Edward McBride and Bertha Ballard McBride. He was a well-respected entrepreneur, radio and television installation and repair businessman, commercial artist-sign craftsman and newspaper columnist in Wadesboro for over 80 years. He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Lucy Mae Hamilton McBride in April 2009; a brother, Luther Carlyle McBride; and a step-granddaughter, Lori Anderson. He is survived by his son, Thomas Edward McBride and his wife Wanda; great-grandson, Justin Anderson; great-granddaughter, Morgan Anderson; a great-great-granddaughter, Nora Lee Anderson; and his sister, Carolyn McBride Latham. He was a member, Past Master and Secretary of Kilwinning Masonic Lodge # 64 AF & AM, a Life Member in Oasis Shrine and the Scottish Rite, Oasis Directors Staff, Anson County Shrine Club, Charter Member of The Wadesboro Lions Club, Woodmen of the World, Wadesboro Town Councilman and a member of First United Methodist Church since 1946. On behalf of Ed, the family is very thankful, grateful and blessed for all of the calls, cards, visits, friendships and prayers through the years. They are very appreciative to all of the personnel at Atrium Health Anson, Meadowview Terrace and Anson Rescue Squad for their help and care. His funeral service will be Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Leavitt Funeral Home in Wadesboro. Visitation will be at 1:00PM and the service will be at 2:00PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The North Carolina Masonic Foundation, Masonic Home for Children at Oxford, First United Methodist Church Wadesboro or a charity of the donor's choice. Leavitt Funeral Home is serving the McBride family. Leavitt Funeral Home PO Box 274
