December 15, 1940 - April 22, 2020 George Travis McBride, age 79, of North Wilkesboro, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at his home. George was born December 15, 1940 at his parent's home in Peoria, Illinois to Everett Vern and Lucylle Johnston McBride. He was preceded in death by his parents. He graduated from Washington Community High School in Washington, Illinois in 1958 where he was a three sport athlete and then served in the US Air Force for 3 years. Mr. McBride retired from Corn Products after 31 years of service, beginning in 1963 in Pekin, Illinois. He transferred to the plant in Winston-Salem, NC in August of 1981. He later worked as a Security Officer in Reynolds Library at Wake Forest University usually referred to as "the candy man", and later on the campus of Forsyth Technical Community College. George was an avid golfer and reader of many books. He was a faithful fan of the Chicago Bears and the UNC Tarheels. Surviving are Marie Ray, the love of his life, of the home; daughter, Holly White and (Tommy) of Lewisville, NC; son, Matthew McBride of Warsaw, MO; brother, Gary McBride (Cheryl) of Washington, Ill; his faithful companion and best buddy Trouble; several nieces and nephews; and many many friends. No service will be held. The family wishes to express sincere thanks for the additional 5 years due to a LVAD and the Cardiac Heart Failure team at Cone Health Systems in Greensboro. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Moses Cone Hospital, Memo: Ventricular Assist Device Clinic, 1200 N. Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401. Miller Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.millerfuneralservice.com. Miller Funeral Service, Inc. 180 Sparta Road, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659
Most Popular
-
Missing 12-year-old from Kernersville has been found, sheriff's office says
-
Earth turns wilder and cleaner as people stay home. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
Governor considering re-opening state by regions; no new COVID-19 cases reported in Forsyth on Thursday
-
'Outer Banks' on Netflix has Winston-Salem roots
-
Sex abuse allegations made against Children’s Home house parents. Accuser says abuse occurred in the 1970s.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Enter to win a gift card to a local business. All you have to do is send us a photo of your home office or school setup.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately