December 15, 1940 - April 22, 2020 George Travis McBride, age 79, of North Wilkesboro, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at his home. George was born December 15, 1940 at his parent's home in Peoria, Illinois to Everett Vern and Lucylle Johnston McBride. He was preceded in death by his parents. He graduated from Washington Community High School in Washington, Illinois in 1958 where he was a three sport athlete and then served in the US Air Force for 3 years. Mr. McBride retired from Corn Products after 31 years of service, beginning in 1963 in Pekin, Illinois. He transferred to the plant in Winston-Salem, NC in August of 1981. He later worked as a Security Officer in Reynolds Library at Wake Forest University usually referred to as "the candy man", and later on the campus of Forsyth Technical Community College. George was an avid golfer and reader of many books. He was a faithful fan of the Chicago Bears and the UNC Tarheels. Surviving are Marie Ray, the love of his life, of the home; daughter, Holly White and (Tommy) of Lewisville, NC; son, Matthew McBride of Warsaw, MO; brother, Gary McBride (Cheryl) of Washington, Ill; his faithful companion and best buddy Trouble; several nieces and nephews; and many many friends. No service will be held. The family wishes to express sincere thanks for the additional 5 years due to a LVAD and the Cardiac Heart Failure team at Cone Health Systems in Greensboro. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Moses Cone Hospital, Memo: Ventricular Assist Device Clinic, 1200 N. Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401. Miller Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.millerfuneralservice.com. Miller Funeral Service, Inc. 180 Sparta Road, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659

To plant a tree in memory of George McBride as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries