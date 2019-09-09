June 15, 1937 - September 7, 2019 On September 7, 2019 Fred "Wilbert" McBride, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away at the age of 82. He is survived by his wife and lifelong companion of 58 years, Sybil Lawrence McBride; two sons, Charles and Freddie; daughter-in-law, Sue; and four grandchildren, Melissa, Reade, Andrew, and Seth. Wilbert was born on June 15, 1937 in Elkin, NC to Fred and Mamie McBride. He served in the US Navy as a Firefighter aboard the USS Essex and retired from Roadway in 1998. From day trips with his grandkids to visiting all 50 states with his wife, Wilbert loved to travel. He was an active member at College Park Baptist Church for 54 years, where he drove the church bus and helped build houses on their Kentucky mission trips. Wilbert was dedicated to his family and passionate about helping others in need. In addition to his parents, Wilbert was preceded in death by his siblings, Charles, Robert, and Dorothy. A graveside service will be held at Elkin Valley Baptist Church at 10:00 am on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. A memorial service will be held at College Park Baptist Church at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 with Rev. Ramon Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be to College Park Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
