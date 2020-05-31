February 8, 1978 - May 27, 2020 Becky Lynn Swaim McBride, 42, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2020 in Winston-Salem. She was born on February 8, 1978 to Dorothy Marie Tays and Frederick Swaim. Becky loved all animals, especially her emotional support dog and best friend, "Sweetie." Becky was always concerned for the wellbeing of others. She will be remembered for her laughter and outgoing nature. In addition to her mother, Becky was preceded in death by her beloved grandmother who raised her, Dorothea Baker Swaim; grandfather, Norman Swaim; and sister, Tina Darnell. Surviving are her husband, Mark McBride; children, Felicia White (Andrew Hutchens), Jahir Adams and Damien Adams; grandchildren, Ethan Hutchens and Ryker Hutchens; father, Frederick Swaim; sister, Rita Adams; nephews, Zachary, Jordan and Weston; long-time friends, Frank Hsu and Candace Garcia; and a host of extended family and friends. A private graveside service will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

To plant a tree in memory of Becky McBride as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries