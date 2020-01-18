September 22, 1971 - January 14, 2020 Craig Robert McAllister, 48, passed away following a long illness on January 14, 2020. Mr McAllister was born September 22, 1971 to Thomas R. and Judith T. McAllister in Portsmouth, Virginia. After high school he attended Forsyth Technical College, where he earned an associate's degree. Craig worked at home improvement stores, in home construction as a carpenter, and with a landscaping service. He enjoyed creating landscapes, learning the scientific and common names of plants, and he was an avid fisherman. Mr. McAllister is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Robert W. and Helen P. McAllister, and his maternal grandparents: Arthur N. and Arlene O. Tingley. He is survived by his fiancée Celina C. Witter; his parents Thomas R. and Judith T. McAllister; two children: Austin R. McAllister and wife Alissa; and Taylor A. McAllister; one grandchild, Theodore R.L. McAllister; one brother, Brian A. McAllister and wife Christy; and other extended family members. A memorial service will be held Monday, January 20, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Christ Church Anglican of Winston-Salem at 2252 Queen Street with the Fr. Ben Sharpe officiating. Mr. McAllister's cremated remains will be placed at a future date by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Church for its Food Pantry Ministry or to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
