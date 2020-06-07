December 22, 1919 - June 5, 2020 Gertrude Mildred Bingham Maynard passed away on June 5, 2020 in Winston-Salem. Mrs. Maynard was born on December 22, 1919 in Westminster, MD to the late E.A. and Sarah Bingham. Her father was a Methodist minister, so she grew up in many places in central NC. She attended High Point College where she earned her degree in education. She moved to Winston-Salem along with husband in 1947. She was a loyal member of Ardmore United Methodist Church. She also enjoyed gardening and was a member of the Hoe and Hope Garden Club. Her favorite getaway place was Chalet High, in Fancy Gap, VA. Mrs. Maynard was preceded in death by her husband, William Linville Maynard and siblings, Annabel Boone and E. A. Bingham, Jr. She leaves behind her sons, Robert (Mickey) Maynard, Harold (Judith) Maynard, and David (Ann Marie) Maynard; grandchildren, Derek (Misao) Maynard, Alexandra (Steve) Holland, Andrew Maynard, Dawn Marie (Stephen) Battise, William Maynard, and Maria Mercedes Maynard; and great grandchildren, Adam Crutchfield, Heather Holland and Maple Maynard. Please consider Ardmore United Methodist Church, 630 S Hawthorne Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 for any memorials. The family will schedule a private service later. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home Clemmons, North Carolina
