September 16, 1950 - March 23, 2020 James "Lester" Mayhew, 69, passed peacefully with his family by his side on March 23, 2020 at the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury, NC. Lester was born September 16, 1950 to the late James and Louisa (Dunn) Mayhew. He was also preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Ali Morgan Reavis. He graduated from Davie High School and worked for Avgol for 10 years. He also worked and retired from Skyline after 20 years as an electrician. Lester was a life time member of the Bixby Presbyterian Church. Lester is survived by his two girls, Jill Miller (David) of Mocksville, NC, Lyvonne Reavis of Harmony, NC; 3 grandchildren, Kyndall and Kyleigh Miller, James Reavis (Courtney); one living great-granddaughter, Ava Reavis; and one great-grandson on the way, Kai Xander Reavis. Lester is also survived by his caring partner, Debbie Campbell. Lester was very proud of his 2 girls, 3 grandchildren and great-grandchild. He was a joy to be around and everyone that met him loved being around him. He enjoyed going to the beach, painting, welding his yard art, auctions, being an all-around craftsman, going to flea markets and collecting junk (oops we meant "treasures"), and he loved telling jokes and making people laugh. A visitation will be held Friday, March, 27, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM (family will not be present) in the Davie Funeral Service Chapel in Mocksville, NC. The graveside service will be Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Bixby Presbyterian Church Cemetery and will be officiated by Rev. Gary Marshall and Rev. Pete Peterson. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be shaking hands or touching any one that is in attendance. PLEASE MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING. Davie Funeral Services of Mocksville 416 Valley Rd., Mocksville, NC 27028
