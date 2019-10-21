April 29, 1932 - October 18, 2019 Reverend Dr. Henry E May, Jr., passed into the arms of his Savior on Friday, October 18, 2019. Henry was born in Forsyth County on April 29, 1932 to H.E. May, Sr. and Martha Todd May. He was preceded in death by his wife; Bobbie Jean May, his son; John May, and his grandsons; John Henry May and Christopher David Sidden. He is survived by his sister; Joan Cress, his children; Elmon May Sr, Peter T. May , Mary M Sidden (Chris Sidden) , his grandchildren; Elizabeth Schaefer (Joshua Schaefer), Elmon May Jr, Stella May, Emma May, Emily Sidden, Grace May, Rachel May, and his great grandchildren; Cailen, Christopher, Micah, and Clementine. He had numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews as well. He cherished his entire family. Dr. Henry E. May Jr. received his BA from Moravian College, his M.Div. from Moravian Theological Seminary, a Th.M. from Duke University School of Divinity, and a D.Min. from Southeastern Theological Seminary. Henry spent most of his adult life serving the Lord in his community, his church families, and many local ministries. At Henry's request, the family will have a private graveside service on Monday, October 21, 2019. The Rev. Chris Thore will lead the service. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Henry's request, please make any donations to Anthony's Plot of 2323 Sunnyside Ave WS, NC or Trellis Supportive Care (formerly Hospice of NC). Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
