May 9, 1935 - February 18, 2020 Mrs. Delorus Jean Dobson May passed away on February 18, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's and cancer, at the Trellis Hospice Care (KBR) home. Born May 9, 1935, at Coe, WV to the late Charles and Edna Dobson, she is survived by her husband of 65 years, Larry May; and sons Larry Jr (Aurelie) Charlotte; Richard (Alison) Cary, IL; grandchildren Justin May, Charlotte; Morgan May, Durham, Cassandra Tucker (Rob) Cary, IL; their three sons, Korbin, Lauchlin, and Sloane Tucker; sister Wilma Dorsey, Silver Spring, MD, and brother Ed Dobson, Weippe, Idaho. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Virginia Hudgins, Allyne Dick, Georgia May, brother Floyd Dobson, and grandson Michael May. Jean graduated from Richwood WV High, and the McMillan Hospital School of Nursing in Charleston WV, and was a registered nurse for 42 years, including work at the old City, and Forsyth Hospitals in Winston-Salem, plus hospitals in Illinois, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Arkansas before retiring. Jean was a member of Covenant Presbyterian, participating in the choir, and women's activities. She was an avid sewer, and quilter, winning several blue ribbons for her quilts. She enjoyed making baby quilts for her friends and knitting caps for the "preemies" at Forsyth Hospital. The family wishes to thank Carol Atkins of Home Instead, and the staff at Trellis Supportive Care for their loving care over the past months. A memorial service will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church at 2:00 PM, Thursday, February 27, 2020, with the Rev. Lisa Mullen officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be considered to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or Covenant Presbyterian Church, 3627 Konnoak Dr., #6037, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

To send flowers to the family of Delorus May, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 27
Memorial Service
Thursday, February 27, 2020
2:00PM
Covenant Presbyterian Church
3627 Konnoak Dr #6037
Winston-Salem, NC 27127
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Delorus's Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Load entries