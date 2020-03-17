January 5, 1939 - March 13, 2020 Jane Julian Maxey, 81, of Winston-Salem, NC, passed away peacefully at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home on Friday, March 13, 2020. Jane was born in Fayetteville, NC on January 5, 1939, to the late I.B. and Clara Julian. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Sarah Julian Spears, and brother Frank Julian. She is survived by her two sons, Rik Maxey (Cynthia) and Rob Maxey (Vicky) and five grandchildren, Sarah Maxey (Jonathan Gregory) and Hannah Maxey, Katherine Penninger (Daniel), Julian Maxey and Brodie Maxey; two brothers, William Julian (Catherine) and Jimmy Julian (Gladys) and one sister, Sandra Jones (Robert), along with many nieces and nephews and countless friends from Augsburg. Jane ("JJ," as she was affectionately called by her grandchildren) will be incredibly missed by her friends and family. Always a Mama, she was completely invested and present in the lives of her sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, and church family. When she wasn't sitting in her self-assigned pew at Augsburg Lutheran Church (left side, four rows back from the front), she enjoyed her "Dinners for Six," gardening, and large-print books on a beach-front porch along with a glass of wine. A special thank you to Pastor Paul Wollner and Pastor Lori Carter, along with the Sid Sowers Sunday School class for their love and prayers for Jane, your support always brought a smile to her face. Through the pain of a terminal cancer diagnosis, her sense of humor and hope continued to shine. She was a beacon of courage, grace, and class, with a side of quick-witted quips that are now memorialized. She was at peace with the transition to Heaven ahead of her as her faith was solid. She will be loved and cherished forever. A celebration of life will be held at Augsburg Lutheran Church and officiated by Pastor Paul Wollner (at a later date to be determined and announced). The family will receive friends following the service in the family life center. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Augsburg Lutheran Church, 845 W. 5th St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101 or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Go in peace, Jane, we love you and miss you already. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
