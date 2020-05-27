October 1, 1948 - May 23, 2020 William Tamala Maxcy, 71, passed away at his home on Saturday, May 23, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 29 at Forbis & Dick Stokesdale, with Pastor Daniel Hawtree officiating. Funeral home pandemic guidelines will apply. A native of Forsyth County, Mr. Maxcy was born on October 1, 1948 the son of the late William Marion Maxcy and Gladys Goad Maxcy. He was a member of Kerwin Baptist Church. For most of his working years he was a truck driver for various companies, lastly Trimac Transportation. Spare time allowed for racing, whether it was driving at Bowman Gray or Caraway or following his all-time favorite NASCAR driver, Dale Earnhardt, Sr. On September 10, 1991 he married Judy Ponn. Surviving are his wife, Judy P. Maxcy of the home; daughter Tammy Maxcy Knight of Winston-Salem; stepchildren Angela Balistreri of Casselbury, FL and Joseph Balistreri of Texas; grandson Ronald Kevin Knight and step-grandchildren Julian Gibbs, Chae Balistreri, Auriel Balistreri, Adrienne Balistreri, and Jolan Balistreri. He was preceded in death by his sister, Anita Maxcy Laing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be directed to either Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or Kerwin Baptist Church, 4520 Old Hollow Road, Kernersville, NC 27284. You are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis & Dick - Stokesdale

