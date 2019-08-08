July 12, 1923 - August 3, 2019 Melville Lander Mauney, 96, transitioned to his heavenly abode on August 3, 2019. He was born in Winston-Salem, NC on July 12, 1923 to the late Rachford and Cora Johnson Mauney. Lander graduated from Atkins High School and was a World War II Veteran who served in the United States Army as a Master Sergeant. Following his service, he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from Winston-Salem State University (formerly Winston-Salem Teachers' College). His quest for knowledge led him to pursue the advanced degrees of Master of Science and an Administrative Certification in Education from North Carolina A&T State University. He was a dedicated career teacher and administrator in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools who helped transform the lives of countless students for 32 years. He was a lifelong member of Grace Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder, Chancellor Choir member, and worked diligently with the Men's Council. Lander was preceded in death by 6 siblings and granddaughter, Patrice Dilworth. Left to cherish his memories are his devoted wife, Charmin Hairston Mauney; daughter, Myra Edwards of Yorktown, VA; sons, Melville Lander Mauney, Jr. of Hampton, VA and Monte Mauney and his wife Kara Bonneau of Durham, NC; grandchildren, Adreinne, Lander III, and Marquita; great-grandchildren, Jasmine, Quierra, Keonte, Amaiya, Jalen, Journey and London; and a host of nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Friday, August 9, 2019 at Grace Presbyterian Church. Interment will follow in Piedmont Memorial Gardens. Special thanks to his loving and caring nieces; Constance Bradley, Carolyn Miller, April Broadway, and Dr. Carla Dixon. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com. (RUSSELL)
