February 21, 1957 - June 23, 2020 East Bend Dr. Wayne Curtis Matthews, 63, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He was born February 21, 1957 in Forsyth County. His funeral service will be held outdoors to celebrate his life at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Forbush Friends Meeting in East Bend. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Dr. Matthews will be available for public viewing from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville, which is serving the Matthews family. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055

