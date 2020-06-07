February 19, 1944 - June 5, 2020 East Bend- Mr. Thomas Leak Matthews (76), known as Tommy, Daddy, and Pawpaw, of East Bend, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 with his daughters by his side. He was born on February 19, 1944 to Junior Leak and Earline Vestal Matthews. Tommy was retired from R.J. Reynolds after 33 years of service. He especially loved spending time with his family, his annual fishing trips with friends, carpentry, and farming. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, Fall Creek Volunteer Fire Dept., and was a universal blood donor giving blood 46 times. He was preceded in death by his parents. Surviving are his loving wife of 58 years, Emily (Janie) M. Matthews; his daughters, Angela (Mark) Smith and Mary Allison Jones; grandchildren, Samantha and Christian Smith, Madaline, Peyton, and Reece Jones; great-grandchildren, Craeton and Sloane Hooker; brothers, James and Steve Matthews; life-long friend, Ronnie Starling; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will he held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 7:00 PM at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Brian Poindexter officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Friendship Baptist Cemetery Fund. Gentry Family Funeral Service 428 E. Main Street, East Bend, NC 27018

