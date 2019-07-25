April 16, 1939 - July 22, 2019 Robert "Bob" David Matthews passed away on July 22, 2019. Bob was born April 16, 1939, in Winston-Salem, NC, the son of Norman and Francis Matthews. He was a talented pastor and also worked at Sears. Bob married Jean Sivori Hamrick on 7-29-95, and they were married for 23 happy years. He was a member of First Christian Church and is remembered as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, and as a warm and funny soul. Bob is survived by his wife, Jean Matthews, his brother, Jim Matthews, and his sister-in-law Betsy, his daughters, Melissa Jefferson and Melanie Leger and their husbands, Richard and Hubie, Jean's children and their spouses, Don and Sandee Hamrick, William and Selina Hamrick, and Julie and Dale Keith. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren that he adored. A celebration of life for Bob will be held at 5:30 pm on Friday, July 26, at First Christian Church in Winston-Salem. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Christian Church of Winston-Salem or to Solus Christus in East Bend, NC.
