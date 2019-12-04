King - Misty Hicks Matthews, 45, passed away on Nov. 30, 2019. Surviving are a daughter, Mackenzie Lakin Hicks, and mother Glenda (Gwen) Hicks. A celebration of life will be at 11 am on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at Old Siloam Church, 189 Hardy Rd.
