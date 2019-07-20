August 27, 1932 - July 19, 2019 Yadkinville -- Mrs. Mary "Pearl" Atkins Matthews, 86, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at Willowbrook Healthcare. Mrs. Matthews was born August 27, 1932 in Surry County to James and Lily Vernon Atkins. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting, and canning, and Mrs. Matthews took care of many people throughout her life. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Matthews was preceded in death by her husband, William Clifford "Buck" Matthews; a son, William Lee "Leroy" Matthews; a brother, James Atkins; and a sister, Lula Mae Carter. She is survived by a son, Jimmy Ray Matthews; two step grandchildren, Celia (Randall) Gregory and Michael Hilison; many special nieces, nephews, and other family members that were dear to her. A funeral service will be conducted at 3 PM, Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Gentry Family Chapel with Rev. Nelson Puffenbarger and Rev. Bobby Choplin officiating. Burial will follow at Union Cross Friends Meeting Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Willowbrook Healthcare, 333 E. Lee Ave., Yadkinville, NC 27055. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Willowbrook for the loving care given to Mrs. Matthews. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.
