December 30, 1929 - August 15, 2019 EAST BEND Mr. Kenneth Gray Matthews, 89, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 15, 2019. Kenneth was born on December 30, 1929 to Plato K. Matthews and Cherrie P. Matthews. He was a faithful member of East Bend United Methodist and loved his family with all of his heart. Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Martha Jane Kirk Matthews, his son Kim Kirk Matthews, his Father, Plato K. Matthews, his Mother, Cherrie P. Matthews, and by his brother, Joe Carroll Matthews. Kenneth was a beloved leader in education, shaping many lives through his work as a teacher, coach, principal and assistant superintendent for 42 years in Yadkin County. He obtained his education at Guilford College, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Wake Forest University and Appalachain State University. Kenneth was a man that when he was absent from the classroom, he loved to be out on his farm cutting hay and tending to his cows. He possessed a deep love for his children. Kenneth was a proud father of his son Mark Matthews (Julie) and his recently deceased son Kim Matthews (Karen) who were by his side after his retirement. Surviving are his son Mark Matthews (Julie); his wife, Joanne S. Matthews; his daughter-in-law, Karen Matthews; and his sister Anne M. Hardy all of East Bend. Kenneth had a total of six loving grandchildren, Kirk Matthews (Emily), Kyle Matthews (Amy), Michelle Hinshaw (Randall), Erin Haynes, Justin Matthews (Bridgette), Alan Forester and six great grandchildren, Addie Gray Matthews, Ella Matthews, Madison Haynes, Briana Hinshaw, Taber Haynes, Conner Smith and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Matthews will be 2:00 PM Saturday at East Bend United Methodist Church by Rev. David Blankenberg. A private graveside service for the family will be in East Bend Friends Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Bend United Methodist Church, PO Box 117, East Bend, NC 27018. The family would like to express their gratitude to the nurses and staff of Yadkin Nursing Center for all of their loving care given to Mr. Matthews. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Matthews Family. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville

