December 30, 1929 - August 15, 2019 EAST BEND Mr. Kenneth Gray Matthews, 89, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 15, 2019. Kenneth was born on December 30, 1929 to Plato K. Matthews and Cherrie P. Matthews. He was a faithful member of East Bend United Methodist and loved his family with all of his heart. Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Martha Jane Kirk Matthews, his son Kim Kirk Matthews, his Father, Plato K. Matthews, his Mother, Cherrie P. Matthews, and by his brother, Joe Carroll Matthews. Kenneth was a beloved leader in education, shaping many lives through his work as a teacher, coach, principal and assistant superintendent for 42 years in Yadkin County. He obtained his education at Guilford College, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Wake Forest University and Appalachain State University. Kenneth was a man that when he was absent from the classroom, he loved to be out on his farm cutting hay and tending to his cows. He possessed a deep love for his children. Kenneth was a proud father of his son Mark Matthews (Julie) and his recently deceased son Kim Matthews (Karen) who were by his side after his retirement. Surviving are his son Mark Matthews (Julie); his wife, Joanne S. Matthews; his daughter-in-law, Karen Matthews; and his sister Anne M. Hardy all of East Bend. Kenneth had a total of six loving grandchildren, Kirk Matthews (Emily), Kyle Matthews (Amy), Michelle Hinshaw (Randall), Erin Haynes, Justin Matthews (Bridgette), Alan Forester and six great grandchildren, Addie Gray Matthews, Ella Matthews, Madison Haynes, Briana Hinshaw, Taber Haynes, Conner Smith and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Matthews will be 2:00 PM Saturday at East Bend United Methodist Church by Rev. David Blankenberg. A private graveside service for the family will be in East Bend Friends Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Bend United Methodist Church, PO Box 117, East Bend, NC 27018. The family would like to express their gratitude to the nurses and staff of Yadkin Nursing Center for all of their loving care given to Mr. Matthews. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Matthews Family. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
Most Popular
-
TV series on the grisly Clemmons case of Pazuzu Algarad airs Aug. 27
-
Unfair traffic stop cemented trooper's career with Highway Patrol
-
More than 1,000 gathered to celebrate the life of a man shot to death outside a Winston-Salem restaurant
-
Despite charging thousands less, Winston-Salem surgeon left fighting to overturn health care monopoly
-
Armed men rob store in Winston-Salem, fire shots into the air as employees follow them
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.
Enter for a chance to win 4 tickets to the Winston-Salem Dash and a $50 gift card.
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately