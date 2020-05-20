August 31, 1931 - May 17, 2020 Lexington, SC - Horace Lee "Matt" Matthews, 88, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was born August 14, 1931 in Perry, GA to Henry Jackson and Mattie Lee Matthews. He is predeceased by his father and mother, son, Horace Edward Matthews, and brother, James Henry Matthews (Sharon). He is survived by his wife of almost 44 years, Katherine Davis Matthews; step-daughter Glenda Fesperman; sister, Shirley Smith (Smitty), step-son, Roy A. Hunt (Miriam), granddaughters Jennifer L. Johnson (Jeffrey); Jessica Davis McCready (Charlie); great-grandchildren Bryson and Billie Johnson; sister-in-law, Sharon Davis Fulks and other nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service and burial will be scheduled at a later date in Winston-Salem. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Robinhood Road Baptist Church Building Fund, 5422 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Online register is available at barr-price.com. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium 609 Northwood Road, Lexington, SC 29071

