September 11, 1936 - January 31, 2019 Dobson- Mr. Donald Gray Matthews, 83, of Dobson, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 at WFUBMC in Winston-Salem. Mr. Matthews was born in Yadkin County on September 11, 1936 to the late Floyd and Minnie Pendry Matthews. He was a member of Stony Knoll United Methodist Church in Dobson. Don was very proud of his grandchildren and was a lifelong Democrat and an avid golfer. He was a charter member of the East Bend Jaycees and a former Northwest NC district lay leader. Don was a district sales manager for the NC Farm Bureau Insurance Company and a member of the Dobson Gideon Camp. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his brothers, Larry Matthews and Arzie Matthews and a sister-in-law, Dorothy "Dot" Matthews. Surviving are his wife, Willie Hunter Matthews; two children, Tim (Sandra) Matthews, and Sheila M. (Curtis) Riggins; grandchildren, Jonathan (Srilekha) Matthews, Elizabeth Matthews, Christopher Matthews, and Stephanie Bingman; great-grandchldren, Kaylee Mae McCann and Levi Thomas McCann; and a brother, Dean (Sue) Matthews. A memorial service will be conducted Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Prospect United Methodist Church in East Bend with Rev. Ed Lee officiating. The family will greet friends following the service in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Prospect United Methodist Church, 3541 Smithtown Road, East Bend, NC 27018 or to the Dobson Gideon Camp, 394 Cabin Trail, Lowgap, NC 27024. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in East Bend
Matthews, Donald Gray
To plant a tree in memory of Donald Matthews as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately