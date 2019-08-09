August 17, 1947 - August 4, 2019 Cynthia Diane Matthews of Winston-Salem, after a long hard fight with cancer, went home to be with the angels on August 4th. Born to the late Gordon Matthews and Patty Allen Wilson of Winston-Salem, she was also preceded in death by her stepfather: Robert Wilson of Winston-Salem. She is survived by her sister: Kathryn Varner, her sister-in-law and best friend: Penny Hege, daughters: Jessica Hege and life companion Michael Wallach and Florence Keefe (Tom), and a son: Matthew Hege (Melissa). Also surviving are her first-born grandson: Brannon McKinney (Kasey), five other grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and the Ho family: Jessica's godfamily and two godsons, two nieces, and one nephew. Mom loved her children more than life. She loved her Café Breves, chocolate, listening to classical music, and watching her favorite PBS series. Mom will be dearly missed by many. Our family would like to thank all of her doctors, caregivers, and support team at Novant Health, Derick L. Davis Cancer Center, Cancer Services, and the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, now Trellis Supportive and Palliative Care of Winston-Salem. Our family requests any donations be made to the Kate B. Reynolds Home/ Trellis Supportive Care at 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC, 27103, 336-760-1114. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Psalm 23 and Romans 8:28.

