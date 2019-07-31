October 1, 1930 - July 26, 2019 Richard "Whitey" Kyle Masten, Sr., 88 of Advance, NC received his heavenly wings on Friday, July 26, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born October 1, 1930 in Winston-Salem, NC, the son of the late John Henry and Ola Knouse Masten. He was also preceded in death by the love of his life of 54 years, Virginia Masten, in 2014 and his four brothers, Johnny E. Jones, Henry M. Masten, Robert "Brick" W. Masten and F. David Masten. Left to carry on his legacy is his three loving children, Richard K. Masten, Jr. (Pat), John David Masten of Winston-Salem and Martha M. Broadbent (Bryan) of Wilmington, NC. His four beloved grandchildren also survive him, Matthew Kyle Masten (Brooke) and Andrew Thomas Kerns Masten of Winston-Salem, Harrison Broadbent (Megan Alexander) and Andrew William Broadbent of Wilmington, NC. Richard graduated from R.J. Reynolds High School in 1951, he enlisted in the US Navy and served on the aircraft carrier USS Wasp during the Korean War as the ship's quartermaster until 1954. He later attended Wake Forest University from 1956 1960 with concentration in finance. In 1960 he began his career at R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company as a shipping supervisor and retired after 27 years in 1987. Richard will be fondly remembered by his family and friends for his kind, gentle spirit, as well as his sense of humor. Although he was also known for his spendthrift ways, his kind spirit would often give way to his generosity for many. In addition, Richard will be remembered as an avid fan of all sports, especially golf and baseball. He was a dedicated fan of Wake Forest and the NY Yankees. When he was not watching sports, he was watching the stock market and would readily give advice regarding which stocks to buy, but would sheepishly admit that he tended to buy high and sell low. Although Richard was a devout Christian throughout his life, he only became baptized days prior to his passing. However, this reaffirmed what he already believed all along; Jesus was with him now and had always been with him throughout his entire life. A memorial service to celebrate Richard's life will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel in Advance, NC. In lieu of flowers, go forth and love one another. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
