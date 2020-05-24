Masten, John David October 10, 1964 - May 15, 2020 John "David" Masten, 55 of Clemmons passed peacefully at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center on May 15, 2020 after a long battle with substance abuse. David was born October 10, 1964 in Winston-Salem, the son of the late Richard Kyle and Virginia Rutherford Masten. Left to mourn his passing are his siblings, Richard K. Masten Jr. (Pat) of Winston-Salem and his twin sister Martha M. Broadbent (Bryan) of Wilmington. His four nephews that he cherished as his own also survive him; Matthew Masten (Brooke), Thomas Masten of Winston-Salem, Harrison Broadbent (Megan Alexander) and Andrew Broadbent of Wilmington. David worked for Trim USA as a machine operator for ten years and during this time earned his GED. David is remembered for his big heart, sense of humor and generosity for everyone. David was a big fan of the Grateful Dead. For those who tried to help him, the lyrics from Box of Rain, "Such a long long time to be gone, And a short time to be there," resonate with them. In lieu of flowers, consider compassion and understanding for people who struggle with the family disease of addiction that is pervasive and can be all-consuming without treatment. We are going to miss you "Big Dave;" we always loved and cared deeply for you, and pray you are finally at peace. And from the Grateful Dead, "Fare you wellfare you wellI love you more than words can tellroll, roll, roll." A memorial service for David will be held at the Masten's home place in Oak Valley on June 6, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
