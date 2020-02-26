April 5, 1930 - February 21, 2020 James "Jim" B. Mast, Jr., 89, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 21, 2020, at his Clemmons home. A celebration of Jim's life will begin at 2:00 pm on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Lewisville United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Ellis Rouse and Dr. Ivan Peden officiating. The Mast family will receive friends following the service at the church. Left to cherish Jim's memory are his wife of 55 years, Maxine Swaringen Mast of the home and a native of Concord, NC; a sister, Marjorie M. Nifong (Colon) of Midway, NC; a niece, Deborah N. Patterson (Fred) of Midway; a nephew, Jeff Nifong (Joanna) of High Point; a host of Swaringen family in-laws; and multi-generations of nieces and nephews in both families. A native of Watauga County, Jim was born in Banner Elk on April 5, 1930, to James Brady Mast, Sr., a merchant, and Myrtie Herring Mast, a school teacher. He was a proud graduate of Cove Creek High School and Appalachian State University, where he received both his undergraduate and graduate degrees. After four years in service to his country in the United States Air Force, Jim started a 30-year teaching and coaching career in the Forsyth County schools, retiring in 1982. Jim's lifelong love of basketball began when an older cousin lifted the lanky 5-year-old skyward to make his first basket. From there he played throughout his formal education, making the varsity squad at ASU as a walk-on freshman. He was captain of the team his senior year and scored a career high 27 points in one game in a 1950 game. Basketball also was a large part of his Air Force duty in Texas and at Chicksands AFB in England. Over a 10-game span in England, Jim scored 46 straight free-throws which he claimed was "the highlight of all my sports participation." Secondarily, he would modestly share that he scored 14 points as a guard-forward on a less-than-stellar Chicksands team that played a better Air Force team stationed in Germany for which a young lieutenant named Dean Smith scored four points. Jim became a UNC basketball fan from the minute Coach Smith took the helm in Chapel Hill and pulled for the Tar Heels the rest of his days. Jim's own coaching career was devoted to character building as much as skills building. He never used profanity with his teams and always treated each player with good humor and respect. He was beloved by his students, who never hesitated to reach out to Jim when he was confined to home or when he was out and about in the community. A life-long tinkerer and fixer, as a boy he built a custom unicycle, using parts he had salvaged from bicycles he bought with his own money earned from selling The Grit newspaper. His first purchase, however, was a real leather basketball that necessitated his selling 50 papers with a two-cent profit for each. As a merchant's son, Jim mastered the basic principles of economics way earlier than most, purchasing an enviable top-of-the-line bicycle and selling it only when the offered price more than doubled his original investment. His lessons in economics were freely and regularly bestowed on the younger generations in his family throughout their formative years, and beyond. Always willing to help others, Jim was the trusted manager of financial affairs and final arrangements for older friends; was a generous supporter of nieces and nephews especially as they pursued their college educations; and once saved a stranger from drowning in Lake Norman, a selfless act that left him with a life-long elbow injury. He also worked as a volunteer at Forsyth Medical Center and helped to deliver Meals on Wheels. In 2013, Jim expected to undergo surgery to replace a worn-out heart valve, but instead he was faced with the amputation of both his legs due to circulatory issues. Jim did not let the cruel irony of a basketball stand-out losing his legs impact his attitude. For the rest of his days, Jim was a model of grace, resilience and perseverance. In his own words, "Some days, attitude is all we have. I've lived 83 good years, so I think I can handle whatever comes." And he did. Jim's family wishes to thank Calandra Sherrill and a series of substitutes who assisted as needed for the compassionate care of both Jim and Maxine that allowed them to realize their dream of remaining in their home. You became family, and we are grateful. Memorial contributions may be directed to Lewisville United Methodist Church, 6290 Shallowford Rd., Lewisville, NC 27023 or a charity of your choice. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Rd.
Most Popular
-
Routine Uber ride takes a frightening turn for local business owner
-
Forsyth's second Cracker Barrel opens off Union Cross Road
-
Schools closed Friday in Winston-Salem/Forsyth
-
'American Idol' judges tell High Point native to take her audition to the street. See how she did.
-
Hold off on new trial for Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens, N.C. Attorney General says in petition to N.C. Supreme Court
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Enter for a chance to win two tickets to the RiverRun Gala at the Millennium Center, RiverRun Film Festival ticket sampler, one RiverRun t-shirt voucher, and dinner for two in downtown Winston-Salem.
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately