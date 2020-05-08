June 29, 1926 - May 7, 2020 Mrs. Winfred Nunn Massey passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7th at the home of her daughter Linda Massey Lane. Born on June 29th, 1926, she spent her formative years at the family home in Francisco and learned the value of hard work on the tobacco farms at a very young age. She attended Francisco School. She was married to Robert Massey of Mount Airy where they lived in Francisco and had four children, Ralph Edward Massey, Robert Warren Massey, Linda Ruth Massey (Lane) and Joyce Lee Massey (Smith). She had ten grandchildren, two of whom preceded her in death, and had nine grandchildren. Mr. Massey passed away in June of 1964. Left with four young children to raise, this petite little woman with the help of family and a special friend and father figure, Roy Forrest, devoted herself to her children, church, aging family members, neighbors, and friends who needed help. She raised her children ensuring that they understood the value of school, education, and hard work. She worked two jobs, one at Spencer Corporation, and in the spring through fall, had a tobacco crop. She later married Larry Cole of Pinnacle, North Carolina. Mr. Cole was devoted to Winfred and provided loving care as her health began to decline. Mr. Cole passed away in June of 2018. She later became a resident of Rose Tara Senior Living due to her advancing dementia. A private graveside service will be held Sunday, May 10th. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family extends special thanks to many friends and neighbors who supported her through her dementia. Special thanks also to the staff at Rose Tara and the Stokes County Social Services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Stokes County Department Social Services, Adult Services Unit. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Massey family. Cox-Needham Funeral Home 822 w. Main Street, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041
