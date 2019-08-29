January 30, 1936 - August 25, 2019 David L. Massey, 83 a former resident of Clemmons, passed Sunday. He was preceded by his wife, June Massey. David and June enjoyed over 50 years of marriage together. He is survived by his brother Darrell Massey, his aunt Tommie Carter, his children, David W. Massey, Carlton Taylor, Melissa Burton and Lucie Taylor. Together they had many wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He and his wife will be laid to rest at the Forsyth Memorial Park with a private family service. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem

