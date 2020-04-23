January 21, 1932 - April 20, 2020 SallyAnn died peacefully at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House on Monday morning. She is survived by her 4 daughters, Karen Lindholm Johnson (husband, Wayne); Kathryn Lindholm Leary (husband, David); Kristen Lindholm Dixson (husband, Barry) and Kimberly Cervenka (husband, Alan); 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Arrangements will be made at a later date.

