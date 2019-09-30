April 9, 1953 - September 27, 2019 Gerald Eugene Mason passed away on September 27, 2019 in Winston Salem. He was born in Forsyth County on April 9, 1953. Jerry retired from RJ Reynolds after 30 years as a mechanic. In his spare time, he enjoyed working with his hands by building and renovating, fixing old cars, and electrical work. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Ethel Mason, and brother, Lynn Mason. He leaves behind his wife of 45 years, Debbie Mason; daughter, Tia (Dan) Waters; and grandson, Ethan Waters. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 1st at Forsyth Memorial Park in the mausoleum with Pastor Ramon Smith officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to the ASPCA at aspca.org. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home Clemmons, North Carolina
