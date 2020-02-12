February 18, 1928 - January 4, 2020 Dr. John A. Maselli, 91, passed away in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on Saturday, January 4, 2020, after a life lived fully. He was born at home in the Bronx, NY on February 18, 1928, to Livia and Anthony Maselli. His parents were born in Italy and came to this country as teenagers with their families, arriving through Ellis Island. They were both from Esperia, Italy, but did not know each other until they met in the Bronx. John grew up in the Bronx, and graduated from P.S. 34 and James Monroe High School, a three-year college prep school. He received his bachelor's degree from City College and his Master's and Ph.D. in Chemistry from Fordham University. He was an All-American lacrosse player in college, and co-captain of the City College team. He met his wife Brigitta (Brigs) at the Strathmore Vanderbilt Country Club on Long Island, NY. He was a lifeguard and she was a waitress, both working there for the summer to escape the heat of New York City. They were married on December 26, 1948 at St. Dominic Church in the Bronx, with a reception at his parents' house. They then moved into her parents' house in Queens to start their married life together. Brigs supported him while he completed his graduate degree: she had been accepted at Columbia medical school, but decided not to pursue a medical degree so John could get his Ph.D. John began his career as a research chemist and whiskey taster for Standard Brands in Stamford, Connecticut. They started their family in an apartment in White Plains and bought their first house in Thornwood, New York when their children were small. John then joined M&M Mars as Manager of Product Development and moved the family to Morristown, NJ. The next job change brought them to Wilmette, IL, where John was President of Oz Foods, a small peanut butter producer, where he was known as the Wizard of Oz. In this capacity, he is mentioned in a rather obscure book titled "Origin and Early History of Peanut Butter." When Oz Foods was sold, John rejoined Standard Brands and he and Brigs moved to Connecticut, where he ran a large research and development facility. By this time, their children had graduated college and started their own lives. Standard Brands was acquired by Nabisco and became Nabisco Brands, and that was purchased by RJ Reynolds, which brought John and Brigs to Winston-Salem about 35 years ago. John retired as a Senior Vice President at Planters-Lifesavers in 1991. During his working years, John was the owner or co-owner of 17 patents related to the food industry. Brigs and John shared a passion for sailing, traveling, and art. They owned several boats and spent lots of happy hours on various lakes around the country and in the Caribbean. They traveled to Europe four times a year, and brought back many mementos and artwork from their trips. They supported local artists, the Winston-Salem Symphony where John was on the Board, and SciWorks. John was also on the Board of the Chicago Boy's Club; the YMCA in Wilton, Connecticut; Cultor Food Science in Finland; and North Carolina Biotech. John was a member of American Association for the Advancement of Science; the Institute of Food Technology; the American College of Surgeons; the American Society of Bakery Engineers; the Industrial Biotechnology Association; and the Industrial Research Institute. John was a proud member of one of the local ROMEO groups Retired Old Men Eating Out as well as the Rotary Club of Winston-Salem. John played golf and racquetball, where his height and wingspan were great advantages. His IQ was sufficient to qualify him for Mensa, although he never joined. He maintained friendships with people from all stages of his life, as far back as college and graduate school. He advised, mentored and supported many of the young people in his life, both his own children and grandson, and his nieces, nephews, godchildren, and many of their children. Brigs pre-deceased her husband in June 2019. John's sister Gloria DePlasco pre-deceased John in September 2019. John will be dearly missed by his family and many friends. Surviving are his children, John Maselli, Jr. (Linda) and Elisa Maselli; grandson, John Maselli, III (Marissa); and a great-grandson, Briggs Degen Maselli; nephews, Gary Degen (Barbara) and Joe DePlasco (Nahela Hadi); great-nephews, Tristan Degen and Isaiah Degen; and great-niece, Gabriella DePlasco. The family extends heartfelt thanks to his devoted Live Long Wellcare staff and to the skilled and compassionate staff of Homestead Hills. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek. Family and friends will have an opportunity to share remembrances during the service at 3:00 pm with Rev. Craig Ford officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor New York, NY 10001 or your local hospice organization. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
