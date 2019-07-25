February 8, 1926 - June 27, 2019 Mrs. Brigitta Maselli, 93, passed away in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Brigs, as she was known to her friends, was born in Plauen, Germany, and came to this country with her family at the age of 4, arriving through Ellis Island. She grew up in Queens, NY and married John Maselli of the Bronx in 1948. They moved to Winston-Salem about 35 years ago, when John came to work for R.J. Reynolds. Brigs was very active in the community here. Brigs and John also shared a passion for sailing, traveling, and art. Brigs and John were married for 70 years. She will be dearly missed by her husband, family and many friends. Surviving are her husband, John Maselli, Sr.; children, John Maselli, Jr. (Linda) and Elisa Maselli; grandson, John Maselli, III (Marissa); and a great-grandchild on the way. A celebration of her life will be held from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the American Stroke Association. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

