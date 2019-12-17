November 2, 1936 - December 15, 2019 Sylvia Jean Cook Martin, 83, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019. She was born November 2, 1936 in Yadkin County to the late Bud Cook and Gladys Spann Cook. She was a member of South Oak Ridge Baptist Church where she played the piano for approximately 70 years. Surviving are her husband U. E. Martin, Jr.; children David (Angela) Martin, Doug (Debbie) Martin, Dana (Ronald) Quesinberry; grandchildren Josh Martin, Brittany (Matt) Thompson, Crystal Miller, Amanda Brown, Taylor Martin, Tori Martin, Kolton Quesinberry, Kord Quesinberry, Kacyn Quesinberry; four great-grandchildren; sister Blenda Macemore. The family will receive friends from 2-3 PM Friday, December 20, 2019 at South Oak Ridge Baptist Church. The funeral will be conducted at 3:00 PM following the visitation at the church by Dr. Phil Beavers and Rev. Chris Hauser. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to South Oak Ridge Cemetery Fund, 1336 Lone Hickory Rd., Yadkinville, NC 27055. The family would like to say a very special thanks to Patty Williams and the staff of Mountain Valley Hospice for the loving care given to Mrs. Martin. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601 N., Yadkinville, NC 27055
