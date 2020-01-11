May 4, 1934 - January 4, 2020 Ruth L. Martin, 85, of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully at her home, Saturday January 4, 2020. She retired from Hanes Hosiery after 38 years of service. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mickey Odell and Margaret Carroll Long, brother, Robert Gray Long, and two sisters, Peggy Long Cecil and Shelby Long Clinard. A memorial service will be held at a later time. Carolina Cremation Center 5707 Robin Wood Lane Winston Salem, NC 27105
