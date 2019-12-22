October 1, 1930 - December 19, 2019 DANBURY Robert Lewis Martin, 89, passed away at his home on December 19, 2019. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 23, at Snow Hill United Methodist Church with interment in the church cemetery. Mr. Martin, the oldest of four children, was born in Stokes County to the late Roy Alexander and Annie Wall Martin. He was preceded in death by an infant sister, Nancy and twin sisters, Muriel and Margaret Martin. He is survived by his son, Russell Martin; daughters, Lynn Knight (Jack) and Angela Martin; grandchildren, Robert Knight (Cheryl), Joseph Knight, and Katherine Hudson; and great-grandchildren, Alex, Alivia, and Everett Knight. Mr. Martin was a veteran of the Korean War where he earned the Korean Service Medal, two Bronze Stars, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and the Combat Infantry Badge. He was part of a team known as EOD, Explosive Ordinance Disposal, responsible for the disposal of live ammunition following the truce that brought an end to the fighting in Korea. After returning from Korea, he worked a short while for RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company. However, his love of farming soon drew him back to his family's farm where he worked the remainder of his life as a farmer, mechanic, and logger. He never tired of farming and remained active and interested in farming to the very end of his life, always anxious to know the details of the harvesting and planting. If anything competed with his love of farming it was his love of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were truly the delight of his life. Each and every one brought their own special joy to his life. The family wishes to thank his special caregiver, Brittney Duggins, his physician at Wake Forest Baptist Health, Dr. Stephanie Myers, and Trellis Supportive Care (formerly known as Hospice) for their care and attention to Mr. Martin. Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel 1020 Hope Beasley Rd, Sandy Ridge, NC
