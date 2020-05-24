Martin, Paul Gray December 16, 1939 - May 23, 2020 Martin Hamptonville- Mr. Paul Gray Martin, 80, of US Highway 21 passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He was born December 16, 1939 in Yadkin County to the late Paul F. and Mazie Sturgell Martin. Mr. Martin owned and operated Martin Paint Company in Statesville for several years. He was a member of Hanes Grove United Methodist Church and enjoyed spending time either hunting or fishing. Each year, he loved playing Santa Claus for the community and helping others. He would anonymously donate to organizations in order for other children in Yadkin County to enjoy Christmas. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Tom Martin, Bill and Rhoda Sturgell. Surviving are his beloved wife of 63 years, Louise Wishon Martin, of the home; his son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Lisa Martin of Hickory; 2 granddaughters, Samantha and Ivy Martin; great-granddaughter, Ava Martin, all of Winston-Salem; and his sister, Polly Mastin of Jonesville. A graveside service will be 2:00 PM Monday, May 25, 2020 at Hanes Grove Methodist Church Cemetery by Rev. Mark A. Smith and Rick Carter. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
