May 16, 1921 - November 18, 2019 Ola Ellen Baity Martin, 98, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019. She was born May 16, 1921 in Yadkin County to the late Raymond Dozier Baity and Cora Hutchens Baity. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Carl Russell Martin; son Robert Eddie Martin; sisters Ethel Brown, Flora Bovender, Molly Smitherman, Faye Miller, Ollie Smith; brother Sanford Baity. Surviving are grandchildren Russell Scott (Lilana) Martin, Traci Martin (Wayne) Yarbrough; great-grandchildren Eric Scott Martin, Brandon Carl Martin; brothers-in-law Donald Miller, Charlie Smith. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM, Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Her funeral will be conducted 2:00 PM, Friday, November 22, 2019 at Gentry Family Chapel by Rev. Jimmy Lancaster. Burial will follow at Boonville Cemetery. The family would like to express a special thanks to Dr. Eugene Griffin, Yadkin Valley Home Health, Debra Moser RN, Peggy Edwards LPN, Kristy Davis PTA, and Mountain Valley Hospice, who went above and beyond to give wonderful loving care to Mrs. Martin. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 243 N. Lee Avenue, Yadkinville, NC 27055 or Patriot Guard Riders donate online. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601 N. Yadkinville, NC 27055
