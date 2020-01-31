Greensboro - A Gathering of Friends for Lex Grant Martin, 55, will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Salem Funerals & Cremations, Main Street Chapel, Winston-Salem, NC.

