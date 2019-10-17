July 15, 1928 - October 16, 2019 Leon Foy Martin, 91, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019. He was born July 15, 1928 in Carroll County, Virginia to the late Hassell Foy Martin and Dessie Dalton Martin. Mr. Martin served in the US Army and was a member of Courtney Baptist Church. He was a carpenter, having built many homes and kitchen cabinets in the community. Mr. Martin was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Betty Haynes. Surviving are his wife, Olene Spann Martin, whom he married on May 6, 1954 for 65 years of marriage; son, Jeff (Paula) Martin; grandchildren, Nicholas (Brandy) Martin, Alicia (Jake) White; great-grandchildren, Briggs Martin, Clay White; one brother, Curtis Martin; brother-in-law, Allen Martin. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Funeral will be conducted at 2:00 PM following the visitation in the Gentry Family Chapel by Rev. Chris Hauser. Burial will follow at Yadkinville Cemetery with Full Military Honors by the NC National Guard and VFW Post 10346. The family would like to say a very special thanks to the staff at Willowbrook Healthcare for the loving care given to Mr. Martin. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601 N. Yadkinville, NC 27055
