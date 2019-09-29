December 1954 - September 26, 2019 He passed away surrounded by loved ones. Kenny Ray was the son to the late Kenneth and Audwilla Martin of Stokes County. He was preceded in death by his brother Phil Martin. He is survived in life by his partner Robin Thomas of Lawsonville, NC. His daughter Sherri Ann Martin Baker and husband Brian Baker of PA, his brother Steven Martin of VA, his sisters Jenny James (Marty) and Lisa Martin of NC. His special cousin Timmy Ashby. He was a very proud Uncle Kenny Ray to Stan, Stevie, Beth, Andrew, Becca, Kaitlin, Phillip, Samuel and Joseph. Kenny Ray was a farmer from a young age. He started his career working for the State of North Carolina in Winston Salem. He went on to work for the Soil & Water Conservation of Stokes County. He said "I always wanted to help people. I wanted to help my people. Stokes County People." He did just that with his accomplishments and achievements during his time with the Soil & Water Conservation, before retiring to the Martin family farm. Kenny Ray loved working and living on the farm with his dogs. He enjoyed teaching younger generations the importance of farming and how to fish, he had a lively interest in Native American Culture and was happy hanging out with friends at the Berry Patch. Kenny Ray will be laid to rest "Up in E Country" the place he loved most with a private family ceremony at the Martin Farm.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately