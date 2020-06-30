June 30, 1935 - June 29, 2020 Mr. Kenneth Eugene 'John' Martin, 84, of Winston-Salem passed away at his home on Monday, June 29, 2020. He was born on June 30, 1935 in Davidson County. He was a devoted husband and father, loved to go fishing, and retired from Mac Trucks as a diesel mechanic after 35 years of service. John was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Pearl Martin; brother, Roger Hutchens; and sister, Grace Whitley. Surviving of the home is his wife of 63 years, Phillis 'Ann' Key Martin; son, Kenny Martin and wife Jennifer of Cloverdale, VA.; two brothers, Jerry and Harold Hutchens; and two grandchildren, Carlissa and K.J. Martin. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 with Rev. Randy Whitman officiating. Military honors will be presented by the Military Burial Honor Guard. Online condolences may be sent to the Martin family at www.jcgreenandsons.com. J.C. Green and Sons 10301 N. NC Hwy 109, Winston-Salem, NC 27107

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth "John" Martin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries