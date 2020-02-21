June 21, 1924 - February 20, 2020 Mr. Lester Poindexter Martin, Jr., 95, died Thursday, February 20, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Mocksville and Farmington, born June 21, 1924, to the late Dr. Lester P. and Helen Bahnson Martin. His brother, George, with whom he practiced law with for 18 years, beat him to the barn in 2018. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; two sons, Pete and Bob (Laura); and a granddaughter, Elizabeth. Lester was Mocksville's first Eagle Scout; he represented Davie County in the 1961 and 1963 General Assembly; was a State Bar counselor and a trustee for Appalachian State University; had served on several committees and was parliamentarian of the State Baptist Convention; was Grand Master of North Carolina Masons in the 1991; was a chief District Court judge, a Superior Court judge and an emergency judge for numerous years; and was chairman of the Pulpit Committee that brought Charles Bullock to Mocksville, which he considered his crowning achievement. As a veteran of the United States Army, he served his country in China, Burma and India in World War II and received the Air Medal and the Distinguished Flying Cross. A memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m., Sunday, February 23, in the Lester Martin Courtroom; his niece Rev. Elizabeth W. Libbey will officiate. The family will receive relatives and friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday, February 22, at Lambert Graham Funeral Home in Mocksville. No memorials please. Condolences: www.lambertgrahamfuneralhome.com. Lambert Graham Funeral Home 635 Wilkesboro Street, Mocksville, NC 27028
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
635 Wilkesboro Street
Mocksville, NC 27028
3:00PM
140 S. Main Street
Mocksville, NC 27028
Tags
Most Popular
-
Name of new downtown bar stirs social media
-
Life sentence for killing and dismemberment of Winston-Salem couple. Chaos erupted during first-degree murder plea.
-
50,000 people follow a racially insensitive Facebook page with fake N.C. 'news.' Admins give perplexing responses, possibly in Russian.
-
Police arrest two men in connection with incident in which a driver of stolen Mercedes crashes into police car; one officer is injured
-
Closed nursing home site in Winston-Salem sold to Mebane group
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately