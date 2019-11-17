Martin Jr, Haran R. "Bucky" April 28, 1944 - November 14, 2019 Haran R. "Bucky" Martin Jr. passed away unexpectedly Thursday, November 14, 2019. Haran grew up in W-S on Longview Dr. He graduated from James Gray High School in 1962, afterwards he served in the US Navy. He worked for and retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad. He was an avid NASCAR fan, loved the Carolina Tarheels, and loved going to the beach and to the shag clubs. He formally served as VP at the W-S Shag Club. He was preceeded in death by his parents: Haran and Dorothy Martin, son: Marty Edward Martin, and former wife: Donna Hagerman Martin. He is survived by his wife: Kathy Grohs Martin, step-daughter: Jennifer Hurdle, daughter: Kimberly Martin Slate (Marty), sister: Wanda Martin of Lewisville, and brother: Dennis Martin of W-S, one niece, and many nephews. There will be no memorial services, but a Winston-Salem Shag Club Celebration of Life will be held at at a later date. Donations may be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church Prayer Garden at 3819 Country Club Rd, W-S, NC, 27104, where he liked to go to pray and where his remains will be scattered. Condolences may be made to Kim's facebook page or emailed to kslate16@yahoo.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately