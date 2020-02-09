Martin, Janith Arlene West August 8, 1950 - February 7, 2020 Oak Ridge Mrs. Janith Arlene West Martin, 69, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 at her residence. She was born on August 8, 1950 in Laurinburg, NC to Lloyd and Kathleen Whitaker West. Janith worked as Assistant Manager in the customer service department for Bell South. She retired with 29 years of faithful service. She enjoyed reading and loved animals, especially her dogs, and she was a fantastic cook. Janith was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She was affectionately known as "Mimi." Janith was a selfless person who never met a stranger. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her parents, Janith was preceded in death by one brother, Donald West. She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Keith J. Martin; two children, Amanda Martin Montgomery and Andrew R. Martin (wife, Hannah); four grandchildren, Jerry Montgomery III, Jaisen Montgomery, Jordan Montgomery, and Sailor Moses; two brothers, Mark West (wife, Pat) and Russell West (wife, Sharon); sister-in-law, Jeannie West; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Janith will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Oak Grove Moravian church with Pastor John Rights officiating. Burial will follow the service in the church graveyard. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Martin, Janith Arlene West
Service information
Feb 9
Visitation
Sunday, February 9, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Hayworth - Miller Kernersville Chapel
141 Smith Edwards Road
Kernersville, NC 27284
Feb 10
Funeral Service
Monday, February 10, 2020
11:00AM
Oak Grove Moravian Church
120 Hammock Farm Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27105
Feb 10
Interment following service
Monday, February 10, 2020
12:00AM
Oak Grove Moravian Church Graveyard
120 Hammock Farm Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27105
